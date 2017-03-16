Senate’s Tariceanu to deliver speech on future of Europe, at extraordinary Rome Conference of heads of EU states’ Parliaments

Chairman of the Romanian Senate Calin Popescu-Tariceanu is attending Thursday through Friday in Rome the extraordinary conference of the heads of Parliaments of the European Union states, an event marking the 60th anniversary of the signing of the European Community’s founding Treaties.

According to a Senate release, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu will deliver a speech referring to the future and unity of Europe, will make a plea for a stronger, more integrated, closer to its citizens, more prepared to face future challenges’ Union.

He will highlight “the crucial importance of the full equality of the member states, with the unconditional involvement of all actors in the decision-making process so they bring the citizens closer again to the European values.”

“He will address the two-speed Europe issue, by mentioning that from the solidarity and congruence point of view, Romania will never support this concept since it generates additional segregation in an already divided Europe. Romania backs the efforts focused on a European political community based on equal liberty among its members and never encourages the idea of a formal community based only on a common institutional architecture,” the release adds.