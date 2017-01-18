Senate’s Tariceanu to Iohannis: You owe Romanians some answers regarding modus operandi of institutions of force

The Senate President, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, considers that the head of state, Klaus Iohannis, owes Romanians “answers to some simple questions relating to the modus operandi of the institutions of force”.

“Mr. President, in the middle of this immense scandal, you owe Romanians some answers to some simple questions regarding the modus operandi of the institutions of force. These questions are not only mine, but of the hundreds of Romanians that have addressed me and the Parliament in the hope that they will find justice,” Tariceanu states in a letter to President Iohannis, after the head of state signed two decrees regarding the military discharge and release from office of General Florian Coldea.

The questions addressed by Tariceanu refer to claimed “secret decisions” of the Supreme Council for the Country’s Defence (CSAT), “that offered special powers to the institutions of force regarding the judiciary”.

“Are there other secret decisions of the CSAT through which special powers were conferred to the institutions of force regarding the judiciary, which led to the limiting or infringement of citizens’ rights and freedoms? If so, you have a duty to make them public. What is the level of involvement of the secret services in the judiciary, beyond the general description “The judiciary is a tactical field”? In light of the document presented by the UNJR [National Union of Judges of Romania], you have the duty to state what are the special powers you granted to the services and where their influence on magistrates stops. Are there covert operatives in the judiciary, and, if so, what is their number and at what hierarchic level inside the judicial power?,” the quoted document says.

Tariceanu also accuses the President, in the letter, of conferring special powers to the institutions of force brought back to life using a communist model by former President Traian Basescu and that the current President turned a blind eye to the discretionary powers used by the Supreme Council for the Country’s Defence.

The National Union of Judges of Romania (UNJR) has published, on Monday, a letter referring to the extension of competencies of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) in the area of justice, received from the Supreme Council for the Country’s Defence in February 2016, following a request formulated by the magistrate association.

“Arguing that the ‘elaboration and adoption of Law no. 51/1991 was done in an incipient period of post-communist democracy, in which corruption did not gain the hallmarks of a phenomenon’, instead of modifying the law, as it would be constitutional, in 2005 ‘CSAT integrated the problem of corruption in the structure of the National Security Strategy, as a risk factor and security objective’. This artifice, to complete the law by secret decisions, represents a dangerous precedent for the rule of law, hindering citizens’ knowledge of the reach of the competencies of a state institution,” the UNJR release shows. (Read here the UNJR release: Judges’ Trade Union publishes CSAT letter on intelligence services’ prerogatives in the judiciary )

Tariceanu on pardon: There is no political discussion in Parliament, which can however decide in this matter

Senate President Calin Popescu Tariceanu said that in Parliament, for now, there is no political discussion on pardon, but the Legislature is entirely entitled to discuss and decide including in this respect.

“At present, there is no consistent, aggregated, political discussion in Parliament, but I believe that Parliament, as a democratic legislative body, is entirely entitled to discuss and decide including in this respect. We can eventually, if Parliament doesn’t assume this role by itself, because it doesn’t have all necessary analysis instruments, do this thing together with the Government, namely with the Justice Ministry,” Tariceanu said on Antena 3 private television broadcaster on Tuesday evening.

He showed that in penitentiaries there are humiliating conditions.

“We cannot break their dignity, we cannot mock these people. Because they have done wrong, they are deprived of liberty, but we mustn’t punish them in addition (…). The society must still think about these people and not condemn them several times for the same thing. We must discuss this calmly and responsibly,” Tariceanu explained, who maintains that the discussion on pardon “should not generate panic.”

The Senate President mentioned that pardons have taken place over time.

“It is an instrument that is periodically used. It was used in Antiquity, and in Modern times. In the communist period there was also pardon. After 1990 there were pardons, amnesties – in 1998, during the Democratic Convention Government, and in 2002, during the time when the Social Democratic Party was at rule. The sky didn’t break. On the contrary, these are measures periodically taken both for humanitarian reasons and for penitentiary occupancy reasons,” Tariceanu added.