Senator Badea demands reaction from US to statements by American ambassador to Moldova Pettit

In an open letter to the US Secretary of State, John Kerry, Romanian Diaspora Liberal senator Viorel Badea is demanding a reaction from the US Department of State to recent statements by the American ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, James Pettit, which in his opinion are “capable of damaging the relationship between the Romanian and the American peoples, between Romania and the United States of America.”

“In your capacity as head of the American diplomacy, you are aware that any lack of reaction on behalf of the Department of State to the statements of ambassador James Pettit shows that he reflected the stance of the US. Such a situation would terribly affect the US image in Romania, the most important ally of the United States in the region, and practically the only one where the anti-American feelings are marginal, on the edge of society,” Badea says in the letter sent on Monday to Agerpres.

The Diaspora senator also mentions that on 27 August, the US ambassador in Chisinau, James Pettit, made a series of statements to the Moldovan public television in connection with both the national identity and the language spoken in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, with the history of the two countries and the bilateral relationship between them.

“The Romanians who have learned about the statements of Mr. James Pettit cannot hide their bitterness that the US ambassador has a viewpoint similar to the Russian diplomacy that lectures the citizens of the Republic of Moldova on the language they speak, on its name, on history textbooks, as well as on the way they should interpret the historical connections with Romania. The American ambassador was also confusing when talking about the bilateral relationship between Romania and the Republic of Moldova, which is out of the sphere of his official competence,” says the Liberal senator.

Badea adds that the statements the US ambassador made in Chisinau could be also interpreted as the US disapproving of the strategic partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova for Moldova’s accession to the European Union.

“James Pettit said that the Republic of Moldova getting closer to Romania as a way to access the EU or for any other reason whatsoever is not a practical selection and not a choice to make things better in Moldova. As for the possible unification, the merger of the two states, under the Helsinki Final Act, to which the US is a party, it is a matter in keeping with the Romanian people’s self-determination and it is not up to a third country’s ambassador, not even the US ambassador to make such appreciations. And yet, from the confusing statements by Mr. James Pettit one could understand that the US too disapproves of or discourages the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Republic of Moldova for the European integration of Moldova; that is absolutely unacceptable,” adds the deputy chairman of the Committee on Romanians Everywhere with the Romanian Senate.

Badea also warns that the American ambassador’s statements are “interference with the presidential election” scheduled in Moldova for 30 October. He adds that normally, the mission of an ambassador is not to stir up “controversies in the state they are accredited to, much less in third states,” so that in his opinion Mr. James Pettit has violated diplomatic practices.