Senator Badea elected PACE rapporteur on promotion of rights of persons belonging to national minorities

Senator Viorel Badea was elected on Monday rapporteur of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on promotion of the rights of persons belonging to national minorities, within the meeting of the Committee on Equality and Non-Discrimination that takes place these days in Paris.

According to a release of the Senate on Tuesday, in the context of his election, Senator Badea highlighted the importance of the report topic, “which needs a responsible and objective approach of European realities in terms of promoting the rights of persons belonging to national minorities, taking into account an increasingly more complex and unpredictable international environment.”

“According the motion for resolution, the protection of national minorities is crucial for guaranteeing the equality among citizens, preserving social and political stability and democratic security, as well as from the perspective of promoting cultural diversity in Europe. Recognizing the rights of minorities as integrating part of human rights represented a decisive step in ensuring the full participation of persons belonging to national minorities in the societies in which they cohabit,” the release mentions.

The quoted source also points out that the initiative of drawing-up this report takes place ten years after the adoption of the Recommendation 1766 of the PACE regarding the ratification of the Framework Convention for the protection of national minorities by the member states of the Council of Europe.

“This report will allow the PACE to examine the implementation of the Framework Convention and initiate a dialogue with those member states that still have difficulties in ratifying this treaty of the Council of Europe. The report will also analyze different methods of guaranteeing the enforcement in Europe of principles and essential standards stemming form the Framework Convention,” the release informs.