Senators lodge with committee draft declaration on US ambassador Pettit’s statements

The Standing Bureau of the Romanian Senate on Thursday decided to lodge with the Senate’s Foreign Affairs Committee a draft declaration that Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu had sent the senators informing them about recent controversial statements by the US ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, James Pettit (photo).

Senate Deputy Chairman Teodor Atanasiu stressed that in his opinion, the Foreign Affairs Committee won’t agree upon the contents of the draft declaration, because should the Senate wish to take action, the document should be more “serious.”

“The declaration put forth by the chairman of the Senate was sent to the Foreign Affairs Committee, but the National Liberal Party (PNL) has always had a very clear position. Although the US ambassador was wrong, I believe that a declaration of a Parliament, of the Senate of Romania, must be more far-reaching and comprehensive than a penalty for a man’s fault. (…) I think that the Foreign Affairs Committee could not agree on the contents of the declaration as put forth by the Chairman of the Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, and if we wanted to make a declaration on behalf of the Senate or Parliament it should be a more serious one (…), instead of a vengeful statement,” said Atanasiu at the end of a meeting of the Senate leadership.

He added that the text of the declaration should also “show the way forward” for Romania and the Republic of Moldova which means “a European, Euro-Atlantic course.”

“The said declaration is squabbling pure and simple with one of the ambassadors in a neighbouring country, so it doesn’t meet the Romanian people’s expectations. The role of the Romanian Senate is not to squabble over statements. If it wanted to have a contribution to the unification of Moldova and Romania, the Senate should show the way forward in order to reach this goal. (…) It should regard the centuries-old ideal of Romanians to be together and for this Moldova should be shown the way to follow to reach Romania, and that is a European and a Euro-Atlantic path,” added Atanasiu.

On Wednesday the Chairman of the Romanian Senate, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, sent the senators a draft declaration under which the Senate would “unequivocally reject as groundless” the statements by the United States of America ambassador in Chisinau, irrespective of whether or not they are a personal opinion or the official standpoint of the US Administration or the US Senate.

Under the declaration, the Senate would also expect an explanatory answer from the American officials in connection with the statements made by James Pettit.