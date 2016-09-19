Senators vote against Anti-corruption Directorate’s request to prosecute former minister Gabriel Oprea for manslaughter

The senators have secretly voted on Monday against the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA)’s request on the commencement of prosecution of former Interior Minister Gabriel Oprea for manslaughter.

As many as 45 votes were “in favour” of the DNA’s request, 73 “against” and six were annulled.

The total number of voting senators was 124.

“The Senate decides to not ask for the criminal prosecution of Senator Oprea Gabriel, former Deputy Prime Minister for national security and former Minister of Internal Affairs,” says the decision adopted on Monday read by the sitting’s chairman, Ioan Chelaru. The decision is to be sent to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ, the Supreme Court).

Chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi has demanded the commencement of a criminal investigation of Oprea for culpable homicide in relation with the death of police agent Bogdan Gigina.