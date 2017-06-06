Senior emergency official Arafat: PM’s ambulance acquisition solution wise

Senior official with the Interior Minister Raed Arafat says the solution proposed by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu for the procurement of ambulances is wise and will lead to the situation being settled.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank Mr Prime Minister Grindeanu for how he has solved the procurement of ambulances for ambulance and mobile emergency services. The solution suggested by him, which directly involves the Government’s Secretariat General, is a wise one that leads to the situation being settled and the procurement process being made fluid along with the process of implementing the equipping programme for the duration of the framework agreements,” Arafat said Tuesday in a Facebook post.

Grindeanu: Tender for ambulances’ acquisition to be coordinated by Government Secretariat General

The tender for the purchase of ambulances will be coordinated by the General Secretariat of the Government (SGG), Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu announced on Tuesday.

“Everyone is working in a team, a team whose first task will be to organise this tender for the purchase of ambulances, be them B, C, A1, A2 – type ambulances, all these things have to be carried out in one tender, which is coordinated by the General Secretariat of the Government and where there will be representatives from the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations (IGSU), the Ministry of Health, from the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) and the SGG,” stated Grindeanu.

The head of the Executive held a meeting at Victoria Palace with Minister for Internal Affairs Carmen Dan, Minister of Health Florian Bodog, and MAI Secretary of State Raed Arafat.

“We have an outdated park, a park that needs to be changed. The beneficiaries are, actually, the two entities – the Ministry of Health and IGSU – everyone knows. (…) As Prime Minister, I am interested in solving this problem, beyond certain intermissions, which have not only occurred in recent times but (…) and during other governments’ administration. I found my colleagues open to solving these things,” Grindeanu stated after the meeting at Victoria Palace.

According to the head of Government, SGG coordinating the acquisition of ambulances is a solution “beneficial for everyone”, so that the time allocated for the tender is the shortest as compared to the one that would have been required if the tenders had been held by IGSU or the Health Ministry..

“We were also joined by the director of ANAP (the National Agency for Public Procurement – ed.n.), who introduced all these deadlines, and showed us how these tenders can be held as briefly as possible,” Grindeanu said.

The head of the Executive specified that the financing sources for the purchase of ambulances could be found at the budget rectification.

“With the budget rectification (…), sources of financing will be found, precisely because it is extremely important to us (…) that the tender be held until then (…) I am interested (…) in finding the sources of financing, because otherwise this so-called scandal (…) is pointless, that is, the bear’s fur is sold before you hunt it,” Grindeanu said.