Senior emergency official Arafat: Romania’s civil protection system to be audited by European Commission

Head of the Emergency Department with Romania’s Interior Ministry Raed Arafat said Thursday in Targu-Mures at the end of the first audit conducted by foreign experts at the Horea Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) of Mures County, that Romania’s civil protection systems will undergo auditing ordered by the European Commission.

“There is an audit to be conducted by the European Commission that will comprise the entire mechanism of civil protection in Romania, the concept of civil protection. The audit is expected this or next year,” said Arafat.

About the audit of ISU Mures conducted by British experts, Arafat said the final outcome of the audit will be made public in two weeks’ time when the team led by Steve Worrall releases a detailed report.

“This is a highly important assessment; they have briefed us on it, but a detailed report will come in two weeks’ time, which the Emergency General Inspectorate will analyse. Any assessment of us coming from professionals outside the system and who can find things still to be improved, is welcome. Many times when you work in the system you fail to notice some things that an outsider that works in the same filed as you somewhere else would do. They have a huge experience with such audits and assessments, and I am glad that the ISU Mures had the courage to undergo such an assessment. We are waiting for the results and I am convinced that will have a positive impact not just in Mures, but elsewhere in the country as well,” said Arafat.