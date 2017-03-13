Serban Nicolae: I’ll withdraw amendments to Pardon Bill, but after debates

PSD President Liviu Dragnea stated on Monday that he talked with PSD Senator Serban Nicolae (photo), who told him he will withdraw his amendment granting pardons to those convicted for passive and active bribery, influence peddling and abuse of office. Serban Nicolae, Chairman of the Senate’s Judiciary Committee, stated he will withdraw the controversial amendments to the pardon bill, but only after the debates on it, so as not to waste the time of those invited to take part in the committee’s meeting.

Asked whether he talked with Serban Nicolae about the amendment filed to the pardon bill, the PSD leader said the Senator assured him he will withdraw it.

“The very next day, and he already told me he will withdraw them. It’s simple,” Liviu Dragnea pointed out.

A week ago, PSD Senator Serban Nicolae filed an amendment to the pardon bill currently debated by the Senate’s Judiciary Committee. The amendment would pardon those convicted for passive and active bribery, influence peddling and abuse of office. He explained he does not believe “the corrupt should stay three in one bed, in conditions of dampness, of poor hygiene.”

Serban Nicolae: I’ll withdraw the amendments to the pardon bill, but after the debates. Should I tell the guests they’ve come for naught?

“I have no kind of personal ambition, I have no kind of stake or interest. I’ve presented a justification for these amendments, I’ve said what the criteria that led me to such a solution were. I haven’t filed an amendment to pardon the corrupt, as was said in a manner I’ll refrain from labelling again because some would again feel publicly offended, but there is no kind of ambition. So, as I’ve told the PSD President too, I’m ready at any time to withdraw these amendments, especially since I’ve seen that there are colleagues who are saying they are not backing [them],” the Senator said.

He said the amendments will be withdrawn at the meeting of the committee, however only after they are debated.

“Everyone knows we have a deadline for debate with public institutions. I wouldn’t want to take by surprise those whom I invite, to tell them I invited them for naught, that in fact this is no longer the case, you can go home, it was a trick. I see someone are annoyed by the debate too,” Serban Nicolae said.