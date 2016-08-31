Seventeen Floreasca Hospital emergency aid doctors quit

Seventeen emergency aid doctors of the Floreasca Emergency Hospital of Bucharest on Wednesday quit their jobs.

“Seventeen out of 31 doctors under an employment contract have quit. They were the employees of the SMURD emergency care unit. One of the reasons claimed by them was difficulties in carrying out their duties as a result of discontinuing provision of the necessary work supplies as well as the manner in which they have understood to communicate with people and behave. Adding up to that was also much psychological pressure on them,” department head Bogdan Oprita told Agerpres.

Medical sources say the incumbent manager of the Floreasca Hospital, Constantin Paun, would have a special vision over the business of the outside doctors, namely those from the SMURD mobile emergency service for resuscitation and extrication, that claims such doctors should have no ties to the healthcare facility. “He has tried various ways of limiting such activity under various pretences,” the sources say.