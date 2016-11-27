Sibiu, Brasov, Sighisoara and Cluj are Romania’s most attractive city-break destinations

In the eyes of Romanians, the cities of Sibiu (photo), Brasov, Sighisoara and Cluj rival the tourism offer of the major European capitals, as approximately 35 percent of Romanians seek them as city-break destinations, is the conclusion of a survey conducted by the online booking portal HotelGuru.ro.

About 43 percent of Romanians place Prague, Barcelona and Rome on their list of favorite city-break destinations.

The desire to better know one’s homeland, safety, the affordable prices and the beauty of the landscapes are among the main assets in favor of a domestic trip of several days.

Transylvanian big cities attract increasingly more Romanian holidaymakers, who are on the other hand unimpressed by Baia Mare or Bucharest.

According to the survey, 72.5 percent of the Romanian tourists are satisfied with the services offered in the country. The regions that left the deepest impression in this regard are Transylvania, Maramures and Dobrogea.

More than half of the Romanians who travel to domestic destinations said that the budget allocated for a city-break in Romania is below 600 lei, found the same survey. For 36.1 percent of the Romanians, the budget ranges between 600 and 1,000 lei.

On the other hand 25.4 percent of the Romanians do not know yet whether they will plan a vacation for the next period, citing money shortage as the main reason.