Sibiu, Luxembourg to celebrate 10 years since being European capitals of culture at FITS

On Saturday, June 17, Sibiu and Luxembourg will celebrate their 10th anniversary of having been named European capitals of culture by the European Commission, at the Sibiu International Drama Festival (FITS), with Romania’s incumbent President Klaus Iohannis, back then the mayor of Sibiu, in attendance as a special guest, FITS Director Constantin Chiriac said Wednesday.

“We are celebrating 10 years since we were European capitals of culture, because Sibiu and Luxembourg have changed perceptions over this programme of the European Commission. While every year two cities from two different countries are named European capitals of culture, and usually there is cooperation between them, afterward cooperation somehow goes to waste to vanish in some years’ time. Well, Sibiu and Luxembourg have displayed along time increased cooperation. This year there are even more joint activities involving Sibiu and Luxembourg than there were in 2007. (…) It is very important that Romania’s President will be at home in Sibiu,” said Chiriac.

According to Chiriac, Iohannis will be in the audience on Saturday 17 for “Sefele” (Lady Bosses), a Luxembourgian show.

“He will certainly be in the audience for ?Sefele,’ a show by the National Theatre of Esch starring one of Europe’s most prestigious actresses (…),” said Chiriac in relation to Iohannis’ presence.

In 2007, FITS played an important part in Sibiu becoming Romania’s first city to be named a European capital of culture.

This year’s edition of FITS will bring together for ten days – June 9-18, 3,278 artists and invitees from 72 countries that will stage 503 events. Organisers are expecting 68,000 spectators to show up for the shows each day. As many as 78 shows so far are sold out.