Sibiu, Oradea, among top 10 best value European destinations for 2017

Two cities in Romania, namely Sibiu (photo) and Oradea, are for the first time among the top ten most best value European destinations worth visiting in 2017, according to the Best Value Index ranking, released last week.

Sibiu which was ranked 6th in the last year’s ranking this year takes the 10th place with an index of 96.88 percent, and with an average price for accommodation of 220 lei per night for a double room. Oradea, which is on 7th spot is the surprise of the ranking made by the trivago.ro website. With an index of 97.07 percent Oradea is the first time in this ranking, the average price for accommodation being 193 lei per night.

For the second time in the past three years the first place is taken by Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina which recorded an index of 97.58 percent. At a small difference, having an index of 97.53 stands Novi Sad in Serbia ranked 2nd. Veliko Tarnovo in Bulgaria which recorded the same index is ranked 3rd. The average prices for an accommodation night in these cities varies between 193 lei – the first ranked, and 184 lei – the 2nd and 3rd ranked cities.

Suzdal (Russia), Levov (Ukraine), Eger (Hungary) are the following cities in the ranking.

Brasov is ranked on 15th spot with 96.39 percent, before Trapani in Italy, Goreme in Turkey and Kazan in Russia.

Same as every year the index of the 100 best value destinations on an European level combines the average price for accommodation per night for a double room with the trivago users’ opinions, resulting in a destination list where hotels are accessible and the services provided to the guests are of high quality. From UNESCO World Heritage landmarks to European Capitals of Culture, the list gathers several destinations with a particular architectural heritage, and also with numerous possibilities for leisure in nature.