Sibiu: Suspicious object at airport turns out to be laptop forgotten by passenger of Tarom charter

An alert was triggered at the International Airport in Sibiu due to finding of a suspicious object which turned out to be a laptop forgotten by a passenger of a Tarom charter and the passengers were evacuated from the premises where the laptop bag was checked, according to Airport Director Marius Girdea.

According to the quoted source, the air traffic didn’t suffer any delay, nor did any plane, and the passengers were led to their airplanes on time, but through a different place than the usual one in order to allow the teams called in to the airport to check-out the suspicious laptop.

“At 13:25 hrs an abandoned luggage was identified, and specific measures were taken. At 14:15 hrs the device was taken by the pyrotechnics team within the County Intelligence Directorate in order to clear out the luggage. Meanwhile we had two airplane that didn’t record any delay because we found alternative methods to process the planes and the passengers. It was a bag with a laptop […] finally it was clarified. At 15:40 hrs all the operations were resumed, including in the area where the access was implicitly restricted,” Marius Girdea stated.

The woman who forgot her laptop in the International Airport of Sibiu landed on Wednesday with a Tarom plane from Germany and realized that she doesn’t have the laptop bag only when she checked-in at a hotel in Brasov.