“Sieranevada” feature film – projected under AGERPRES and Mandragora event

Cristi Puiu’s “Sieranevada” feature film, Romania’s proposal for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film, will be projected on Friday, in the presence of the director and the team, at Grand Cinema & More – Baneasa Shopping City, under an event organised by AGERPRES National News Agency and Mandragora film production company.

“Sieranevada” will be projected starting 19:15, in Epika Hall. The projection will be followed by a Q&A session.

At the same time, AGERPRES will present at the Grand Cinema & More – Baneasa Shopping City part of its huge photography archive, the images having been especially picked for this event.

Romania’s proposal for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film features actors Mimi Branescu, Dana Dogaru, Sorin Medeleni, Ana Ciontea, Judith State, Marin Grigore, Rolando Matsangos, Catalina Moga, Ilona Brezoianu, and opened the official competition of the 69th edition of the Cannes International Film Festival.

The plot in “Sieranevada” takes place three days after the terrorist attack on the offices of Parisian weekly Charlie Hebdo and forty days after the death of Lary’s father. Lary, a doctor in his forties, is about to spend, accompanied by his young wife, the Saturday at a family gathering to commemorate the deceased. But the occasion does not go according to expectations.

“Sieranevada” is a Mandragora production, made in co-production with Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (BIH), the Culture Ministry’s Cinematography Creation Studio, Sisters and Brother Mitevski, Spiritus Movens, Alcatraz Films. The film was made with the support of the National Centre of Cinematography, Fondacija Za Kinematografiju Sarajevo, the Macedonian Film Agency, the Croatian Audiovisual Center, Region Ile de France, and Eurimages.