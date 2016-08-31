“Sieranevada” – Romania’s proposal for Oscar Foreign Language Film nominee, to have gala premiere in 30 cities

The film “Sieranevada”, directed by Cristi Puiu, Romania’s proposal for Oscar Foreign Language Film nominee, will have the gala premiere in 30 cities, says a press release sent Wednesday to Agerpres.

“Sieranevada” which features actors Mimi Branescu, Dana Dogaru, Sorin Medeleni, Ana Ciontea, Judith State, Marin Grigore, Rolando Matsangos, Catalina Moga, Ilona Brezoianu, Bogdan Dumitrache, will be screened starting 9 September.

The gala screenings will take place between 8-18 September in Moldavia, Transylvania and Banat. The events will be held in the presence of the team in Iasi, Arad, Cluj-Napoca, Botosani, Targu Mures, Oradea, Suceava, Lugoj, Turda, Timisoara, Gura Humorului, Alba Iulia, Brasov, Vatra Dornei, Deva, Piatra Neamt, Covasna, Hateg, Buzau, Galati, Caransebes, Oravita, Resita, Onesti, Pitesti, Târgu Jiu, Focsani, Vulcan, Craiova and Slobozia.

The film can also be seen in Bucharest, Alba Iulia, Arad, Bacau, Baia Mare, Barlad, Bistrita, Botosani, Brasov, Braila, Buzau, Constanta, Craiova, Covasna, Deva, Lugoj, Odobesti, Oradea, Oravita, Pitesti, Resita, Slobozia, Targu Jiu.

In the forth film directed by Cristi Puiu, Barbu Balasoiu is the director of photography; Jean Paul Bernard, Filip Muresan and Christophe Vintrignier were in charge of the sound, Maria Pitea – costumes, Mojca Gorogranc Petrushevska – makeup. Letitia Stefanescu and Ciprian Cimpoi are the film editors, Cristina Barbu, the set decorator. The film producer is Anca Puiu.

“Sieranevada” is a Mandragora production, in co-production with Produkcija 2006 Sarajevo (BIH), the Culture Ministry’s Studio of Cinematography Creation, Sisters and Brother Mitevski, Spiritus Movens, Alcatraz Films.

The film was created with the support of National Cinematography Center, Fondacija Za Kinematografiju Sarajevo, Macedonian Film Agency, Croatian Audiovisual Center, Region Ile de France, Eurimages.