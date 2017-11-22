Significant gifts have been given by TIKA to the Romanian children on the occasion of the International Day of Children’s Rights

On the occasion of the International Day of Children’s Rights, celebrated on November 20, the leadership of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) provided the “Harap Alb” Day and Recovery Center with two adapted vehicles that will facilitate transportation and access to the therapy services.

At a ceremony, TIKA handed over to the “Harap Alb” Day and Recovery Center which operates within the General Department of Social Care and Child Protection of the 4th District, an institution subordinated to the 4th District Municipality which annually provides support for thousands of people with disabilities, two transport vehicles specially adapted to the needs of the children with disabilities; these vehicles will be used for child transportation from their residence to the “Harap Alb” Day and Recovery Center.

In the opening speech of the ceremony for handing over the transportation means equipped with automatic access ramps, seatbelts and other facilities corresponding to the EU standards, Mihaela Ungureanu, General manager of the Department of Social Care and Child Protection of the 4th District, thanked to the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency – TIKA for its support in implementing the project on the purchase of the transportation means that will help children with disabilities to have access to specialized services, especially since they were provided on the International Day of Children’s Rights.

In his turn, the Mayor of the 4th District stated: “I think that as a physician, I understand better the importance of this project. For these reasons, I truly thank TIKA”.

In his speech, His Excellency Osman Koray Ertaș, the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Bucharest, which had the possibility to visit the center accompanied by a numerous delegation and to share the gifts prepared by TIKA before the ceremony, referred to the global insensitivity towards people with disabilities. Mentioning that people with disabilities represent 10% of the world’s population, His Excellency Osman Koray Ertaș said that there are millions of families facing this situation. Furthermore, Ambassador Osman Koray Ertaș mentioned that we must not act as if people with disabilities don’t exist and that we must do whatever is needed in order to adapt streets, schools, buildings and all the spaces to the needs of the people with disabilities, turning them in their friends. Ambassador Ertaș also said that each family within which there are people with disabilities, especially mothers that face this situation, are unknown heroes, and these heroes should be supported not only by the public institutions, but the whole society has to involve in this matter. In the end, His Excellency Osman Koray Ertaș added that he is extremely proud and honored to give a special attention to the projects whose beneficiaries are people with disabilities from Romania.

Hacı Ahmet Daștan, Coordinator at TIKA Bucharest Program Coordination Office, stated: “TIKA implements a multitude of projects by which we are trying to eliminate obstacles which children with disabilities face.” Mentioning that the project related to the purchase of the vehicles adapted to the transportation of people in wheelchair is one of the most important projects implemented this year, the TIKA Coordinator in Bucharest thanked to the Mayor of the 4th District of Bucharest, Daniel Baluta, as well as to the General Manager of the Department of Social Care and Child Protection of the 4th District, Mihaela Ungureanu.

After the speeches ended, the transportation means have been handed over to the Department of Social Care and Child Protection of the 4th District, in order to be used for the transport of the more than one hundred children who will benefit from the services provided by the “Harap Alb” Day and Recovery Center.

The Department of Social Care and Child Protection of the 4th District provides social care to approximately 7,500 people, out of which 870 people are children, while more than 100 children benefit from medical recovery and care services at the “Harap Alb” Day and Recovery Center.