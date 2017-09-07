Sinaia was the host of the School for Democracy

A new edition of the School for Democracy, a project co-funded by the Embassy of Canada in Romania and the Fund for Democracy, was held in Sinaia, Prahova County, at the beginning of September. For six days, several dozens of teachers from Romania had the opportunity to discover and deepen new beneficial alternative tools in the classroom work.

Expert Forum, in partnership with British Council, organized in Sinaia, from August 29 to September 3, 2017, a new edition of the School for Democracy. Being a project co-funded by the Embassy of Canada in Romania and the Fund for Democracy, the School for Democracy is a program aiming to create an innovative learning environment for teachers willing to discover alternative and efficient tools for youngsters’ education and active involvement. The edition held in Sinaia is the second one that has been organized this year, while the first one was held this spring, in March, being dedicated to the teachers in the Republic of Moldova.

25 Romanian teachers have been selected for the Sinaia courses, being form all the counties of the country; they were civic culture and social education teachers, as well as history teachers who teach at secondary school or a high school, passionate about the education for democracy and practical teaching methods. The School for Democracy had a 6-day training seminar, focused on non-formal learning methods, sessions being organized about key concepts related to democracy and rule of law, for preparing civic projects, practical activities for understanding participatory mechanisms and active citizenship. Thus, some of the titles of the courses attended by the 25 teachers were: “Non-formal education, a plus of efficiency and motivation for action”; “Learning process: learning styles”; “Non-formal learning methods”; “The teacher as a leader”; “Best practices market in learning”; “Active citizenship and Community involvement”; “What are public politics and how the public agenda is formed”; “Why do we need the rule of law?”. The opening was attended, as a speaker, by Christopher Duggan, political counselor at the Embassy of Canada in Bucharest.

On this occasion, he wished to state, among other things: “The role of teachers is important in citizens’ education, including in the education of the future leaders of a country, in order to understand democracy and encourage young people to be more involved in the spirit of the civic activism, because they, the young people, will become the future guardians of the democracy and the rule of law. Thus, teachers have a key role in ensuring the success of their countries, by inspiring and educating young people. Education becomes an important asset in approaching the challenges towards the rule of law. Educated citizens are able to scan and call the liable authorities to account for wrong actions, at the same time being susceptible to become victims of disinformation”.

The participating teachers were enthusiast about the new information and work methods which thus created a new perspective regarding communication and classroom work with youngsters, in the context in which after these courses, some projects will be implemented in the schools where they work, actions that can be achieved with the support of Expert Forum and British Council.