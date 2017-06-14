At the end of this week, the tourists who will be in the most famous resort on the Prahova Valley – Sinaia – will have the opportunity to encourage, on the side of the road, those who will participate in one of the most spectacular cycling competitions. “The Hell of the Mountain” is an event that has already become a tradition for those who love the two-wheel sport.

On June 18, 2017, Sinaia will host “The Hell of the Mountain”, a competition organized by Road Grand Tour – a cycling contest on the road for amateurs and professionals. “It’s a difficult and beautiful route, but most of all, it is… spectacular. There will be steep slopes in wonderful places, descents worthy of a torrent through historical buildings, crossings throughout downtown, animated by thousands of people who will encourage you permanently” was the message sent by the organizers to those who love the two-wheel sport, to make them enter into the competition, the last day for registrations being June 15.

The route has a 7-kilometer loop, which competitors will cover 10 times, so there will be 70 kilometers in total. The race will start in downtown Sinaia, and from the starting point copetitors will enter directly to the historical Furnica neighborhood. Aosta Street, the first climbing street, is the steepest, after which the race will continue through the forested area of the city, and will pass over many interwar buildings, to the point of maximum altitude, near the Schiori Chalet. From here, the bikers will descend again through the middle of the Furnica neighborhood, close to the annexes of Peles Castle, the Sinaia Monastery, the Heroes Cemetery, the Sinaia Casino, the Palace Hotel, to reach the heart of Sinaia – on Carol Boulevard / DN1, on which they will continue to the finish area. For the participants, the “Hell of the Mountains” competition is considered a test, first of all for the physical condition, since the streets of Sinaia are known for the acute serpentines, requiring a lot of technique.