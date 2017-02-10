Situation of Romanians sentenced in Malaysia- discussed by State Secretary Monica Ghita with Ambassador of Malaysia in Bucharest

State Secretary for Global Bilateral Affairs Monica Ghita, welcomed on Thursday in an audience Ambassador of Malaysia to Romania Dato’ Tajul Aman Mohammad, to whom she talked, including about the situation of Romanians sentenced in this country.

The two officials reviewed the stage and prospects of bilateral relations. The Romanian dignitary appreciated the positive dynamic of Romanian-Malaysian contacts on a governmental, sectoral and parliamentary level and underlined the importance which the Romanian side grants to intensifying the political-diplomatic dialogue and to extending the economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release informs.

The two dignitaries “highlighted the constant interest granted to upgrading the judicial bilateral framework and supported the diversification of cooperation in different areas of mutual interest, such as tourism, food industry, IT sector, education and culture,” the quoted source reveals.

The State Secretary “reiterated Bucharest authorities’ concern regarding the situation of Romanian citizens who were arrested and sentenced in Malaysia for drug trafficking, expressing the interest in a permanent dialogue with the Malaysian part on this topic, including in relation to the efforts of developing the bilateral cooperation in the legal area, the MAE mentions.