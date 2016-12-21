SIVECO Romania’s Sustainability Report wins the national phase of Deloitte Green Frog Award 2016 competition

The 2015 Sustainability Report of SIVECO Romania has won the national phase of the Deloitte Green Frog Award 2016 competition.

The jury has appreciated “the significant progress in reporting, as well as the link to the local context and problems”, and has decided that SIVECO’s report is the best among those who have entered the competition in Romania.

As winner at local level, SIVECO has automatically qualified for the regional phase, which establishes the best sustainability reports in Central Europe, with positive impact over the environment and society.

Green Frog Award is a competition aiming to identify and recognize excellence in the non-financial reporting in Central Europe, by analyzing the content, materiality, structure and creativity regarding communication, as well as the performance in sustainability and the strategic commitment of reporting.

”We are extremely honored that our 2015 Sustainability Report has won the Green Frog Award competition,” said Florin Ilia, President and CEO SIVECO Romania. “2015 marks our transition to what we call SIVECO 2.0, a European organization, with unique professional expertise, that has fundamentally revised its internal structure, policies and work procedures. In this respect, the GRI G4 Guidelines helped us a lot. Although it was difficult for us to develop an extensive shareholders engagement process, this was extremely useful because it made us clear what we had to change, what we could improve and what we need to preserve. Our 2015 Sustainability Report is the overview of this evolution and we regard the Deloitte Green Frog Award as a confirmation that we are on the right track.”

The compliance of SIVECO Sustainability Report with GRI recommendations is confirmed by GRI Materiality Disclosures Service organizational mark.

In 2016, SIVECO Romania has become also member of the international GRI GOLD Community.