Six Romanian photographers, finalists in biggest photography competition worldwide

A number of six Romanian photographers are among the top ten worldwide finalists in three of the categories of the biggest specialty competition on a worldwide level, organized by the World Photography Organisation. The winners will be announced on 28 March and 22 April, according to a release of the competition’s organizer.

Adrian Bulboaca was nominated for the Architecture Category of the Professional competition for the series of photos titled “Silver Beach Hotel”, which reflects the distinctive architecture of the Silver Beach hotel, with a view over Lake Balaton in Hungary. “I had the occasion to be accommodated four days at the Silver Beach Hotel, in November 2016. The hotel was built between 1978-1983. All the rooms were free, therefore I could explore the entire resort on my own. The place has a retro style and patina, and I hope I was able to capture it. I was fascinated of how desolating, but, at the same time, visually welcoming, this ‘anachronistic’ hotel can be,” Adrian Bulboaca described his creations.

Ioana Moldovan was nominated for the category “Daily Life” of the professional competition for the series of photos titled “‘A country doctor and her calling’, which presents the story of Floarea Ciupitu, a doctor who is practicing for over three decades in Gangioava, in South-West Romania. “I am deeply honored and overwhelmed by the fact that I was included on the list of finalists. But, it’s not about me, but about this incredible woman, a doctor in the county side, who finds, somehow the means to be devoted to her patients and to accomplish her vocation, in a Romanian health care system that is profoundly tainted,” stated Ioana Moldovan, a freelance photographer, a documentary photographer and a writer, with works published in the New York Times, Al Jazeera, Huffington Post, LensCulture, Radio France Internationale and Vice, awarded with the Bill Eppridge Memorial Award for Excellence and truthfulness in photo journalism, of whose remarkable contribution in highlighting the truth through photojournalism was acknowledged by the Embassy of the US in Bucharest, as the release mentions.

Alex Andriesi was included on the list of finalists in the Enhanced category of the Open competition with the photo titled “Far from gravity”, captured in Grenoble, France, an image that “reflects the child’s kindness, innocence and fragility,” as the release mentions. Born in Romania, Alex Andriesi moved to France while still a child. There, the passion for cinema and DIY increased and this is how he started to create his own images. At the age of 16 he moved to Paris, in search of inspiration. His works were exhibited in Montpellier.

Radu Dumitrescu-Elian is on the short list in the Culture category of the Open competition with the photo titled “The Prayer”, taken in Bucovina, which describes the beautiful and simple life of Paraschiva, a 76 years old woman, who lives in a house with no electricity and who reads his prayers by candlelight.

Sorin Rechitan was nominated for the Nature category of the Open competition for the image titled “Altai Wanderer,” a black and white spectacular photo of an a climber who is climbing the Belukha Mountain, the highest peak of the Altai Mountains in Rusia.

Rares Taciu landed on the short list with the photo titled “Remember” of the Youth competition, a competition who demanded the young photographers, aged between 12 and 19 to submit a single image that will meet all the requests imposed by the “beauty” theme. Rares Taciu’s photo is a beautiful portrait of his friend Mara, taken with a natural light,” the release mentions.