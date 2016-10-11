Slovak President Andrej Kiska attends Romania – Slovakia bilateral Business Forum

Slovakia’s President Andrej Kiska is attending on Tuesday the Romania – Slovakia Bilateral Business Forum, according to a release of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR).

The event features the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and Economy, Trade and Relations with the Business Environment Minister Costin Boroc and presidential advisor on economic matters Cosmin Marinescu.

The forum is organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania in collaboration with the Slovak Investment and Trade Development Agency and the Economy, Trade and Relations with the Business Environment Ministry (MECRMA).

According to the National Trade Register Office (ONRC) at the end of August, in Romania there were 644 companies with Slovak capital, that stood at 49.5 million Euros. In the first six months of this year, according to the Economy Ministry, Romania recorded a trade deficit of 247.5 million Euros. The total value of the exports exceeded 494.6 million Euros (+1.25 percent), while the imports value stood at 742.1 million Euros (13.8 percent).

President Iohannis: Auto industry presents a special collaboration potential between Romania and Slovakia

In the auto industry there is a special collaboration potential between Romania and Slovakia, but progresses can be obtained in other sectors, too, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis pointed out, in a message read out on Tuesday by presidential advisor on economic matters Cosmin Marinescu, at the Romanian – Slovakia Bilateral Business Forum.

“Between Romania and Slovakia there is a special collaboration potential in the area of the auto industry. Slovakia recorded in the last years remarkable progresses becoming one of the most important actor of the auto industry. In Romania, in the past 10 years, the auto industry increased from almost 4 billion Euros to over 20 billion Euros in 2015. We can have similar progresses in other areas, such as the IT or telecommunication sector, where Romanian young people are very well prepared and they represent a valuable resource for the business environment,” Iohannis’s message stated.

According to him, the Port of Constanta must become the main maritime port for Slovak commerce.

“We want the Danube to link us not only geographically but culturally and economically, and the Port of Constanta to become the main naval port for Slovak commerce. Vital in this direction is the European Union strategy for the Danube region, a mechanism designed for the economic and social development of the Danube’s macro-region. We want a closer collaboration between the professional associations and the Chambers of Commerce and Industry from both countries in order to identify new collaboration advantages and opportunities,” President Iohannis showed in his message.

On Monday, President Kiska had official talks with President Klaus Iohannis (photo) and with Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos.