Slovakia’s ambassador Gabor to unveil Slovakian European Council Presidency’s priorities to Romania’s MPs

Slovakia’s ambassador to Romania Jan Gabor on Tuesday will unveil the priorities of the Slovakian Presidency of the Council of the European Union to the Romanian Chamber of Deputies’ Committee on European Affairs.

The chamber says in a press statement on Monday that the meeting of its Committee on European Affairs and the ambassador is scheduled for 14:00hrs, EEST.

“The Slovakian presidency of the Council of the EU is occurring at a very difficult moment when the European Union has to manage, for the first time in its history, the withdrawal of a member state as well as a migration crisis, the fight against terror and all emerging security challenges. Given the complicated and tense context, the Slovakian presidency has set to preserve unity, coherence and resistance of the European Union to internal and external challenges, which can be achieved as long as there is unity and solidarity on our initiatives and we act to restore trust among the EU member states,” Chairwoman of the Committee on European Affairs Ana Birchall is quoted as saying in the statement.