Slovakia’s President to pay state visit to Romania

President of the Slovak Republic Andrej Kiska will be paying a state visit on Monday and Tuesday to Romania, at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the official reception will take place at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday.

The main objective of the visit, according to the release, is the consolidation of the positive dynamic of the relation between Romania and Slovakia, on a political, economic and sectoral level, as well as the cooperation on European current topics, in a context marked by the numerous challenges.

“The two high officials will discuss and decide new methods of strengthening the excellent bilateral politic relationship. (…) Taking into account that Slovakia holds this semester the presidency of the Council of the European Union, the discussions will mainly focus on the European agenda. President Klaus Iohannis will be presenting Romania’s vision in regards to the reflection process on Europe’s future, launched at the informal Summit in Bratislava held on 16 September 2016. The two presidents will also have wide exchange of opinion regarding other European and regional current topics, the EU’s expansion policy and its relating to the Eastern vicinity, included,” the Presidential release points out.

In regards to the cooperation within NATO, President Iohanis will reiterate the necessity of maintaining the Alliance’s attention on the Black Sea region, an important component of the Euro-Atlantic security, especially in the context of the security challenges in the region.

The discussions will also target current topics of the international agenda, the Middle East situation included.

According to the press release, in regards to the economic component of the Romania-Slovakia relation, President Klaus Iohannis will underline the need to further consolidate it, starting from the historic record of commercial exchanges which reached in 2015 the amount of 2.4 million Euros and is still on a growing trend.

On Tuesday the two presidents will be opening the Romanian-Slovak Business Forum and with this occasion messages of stimulating the business environment of the two states will be sent, in order to further develop the bilateral relations, investments included.

Moreover, the presidents of the two states will meet on Tuesday in Nadlac, with Slovak communities representatives of Romania, an eloquent example of a good and successful integration in the Romanian society and the Romanian inter-cultural model, the release adds.