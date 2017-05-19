SMG Chief Ciuca, France Ambassador Saint-Paul discuss prospects for strengthening Romania-France Strategic Partnership

Chief of the General Staff (SMG) Nicolae Ciuca and the Ambassador of France in Bucharest François Saint-Paul met on Friday and discussed the current state and the prospects for strengthening the Strategic Partnership between Romania and France, with a focus on the military dimension, in the context of recent developments stemming from the complex security challenges faced by NATO and EU Member States and the efforts to strengthen the Common Security and Defence Policy.

According to the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), other topics were also discussed, related to the regional, European and global security situation and the cooperation between the Romanian and French soldiers in the missions under the aegis of NATO and the European Union.

General Nicolae Ciuca highlighted Romania’s efforts to strengthen the NATO eastern flank and its contribution to the Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP), as well as national efforts to transform and modernize the armed forces.