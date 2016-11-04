SocDems electoral programme’s health chapter includes building one national, eight regional hospitals

The construction of a national hospital, alongside eight regional ones is the main objective of the Social Democratic Party (PSD)’s electoral programme unveiled on Friday by the party’s national leader Liviu Dragnea.

The main theme of the healthcare programme is “patient – first priority of any reform.”

“The budget for healthcare will be built depending on the system’s needs and on the patients’ needs, so that no patient will feel left aside and be aware that there are solutions for them. The entire healthcare system should be there for the patients. (…) They must feel supported and aided, not hindered by the red tape or the system’s obstacles,” Dragnea told a news conference where he unveiled the chapter dedicated to the healthcare in the PSD electoral programme “Dare to believe in Romania.”

As regards the medical infrastructure’s development, PSD intends to erect by 2020 a national hospital to be called Carol Davila with over 2,500 beds, on a 60 – 80 hectares, and reimbursable funding worth 750 euros/day/bed, following the pattern of Austria’s AKH clinic.

Investment for the next four years under this chapter is estimated at 5 billion euros, out of which 3.5 million euros through the development and investment sovereign fund, 300 million euros from EU funds (operational programme) and 800 million euros from the national budget.

“Apart from this giant complex, we talk about eight more regional hospitals that will be similar to this medical complex, on a smaller scale – around 1,000 beds . (…) The remaining county hospitals not yet revamped will be rehabilitated and modernised, along with 100 outpatient care facilities and 250 emergency-receiving units,” the PSD national leader added.

PSD also contemplates renewing the ambulance fleet and securing at least one for each commune.

By 2020, PSD wants Romania’s public healthcare spending to reach 6.4pct of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).