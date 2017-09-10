Social Democrat head Dragnea: Defence Minister nominee to be announced on Tuesday

The name of the new Defence Minister will be unveiled on Tuesday, after the enlarged session of the National Standing Bureau of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), and the nomination will be subsequently referred to the President of Romania, PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea said on Sunday in Tebea, where he attended the 145th anniversary of the death of 1848 Revolution leader Avram Iancu.

“On Tuesday we’ll hold an enlarged meeting of the National Standing Bureau where I will make the Premier a proposal on behalf of the party, and subsequently the nomination will be presented to the President of Romania,” said Dragnea.

The nomination for DefMin will be also presented to Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Chairman of PSD’s junior ruling partner, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), added Liviu Dragnea.

The Social Democrat head denied any possibility of a crisis at the Ministry of National Defence, assuring that the acting minister exercises full competence of the position.

“I don’t think and don’t see what crisis could possibly be. There’s an acting minister in charge of the Army, he exerts full competence. The full minister will be proposed on Tuesday, there can’t possibly be any crisis, not even a financial one, because the Ministry of Defence has enough money; on Thursday or Friday they should be ready for payments to the employees,” said Dragnea.

Asked whether he also discussed the nomination for Defence Minister with the US ambassador to Romania, the PSD leader replied that he let the diplomat know that the new minister will be named on Tuesday.

“I did not discuss this proposal because I don’t need to get a seal of approval for the members of the government from any ambassador, but I told [the US ambassador] that we’ll hold the meeting of the National Standing Bureau on Tuesday and that we’ll appoint a full minister,” Dragnea underscored.

PSD Chairman Liviu Dragnea attended on Sunday the Tebea National Celebrations commemorating 145 years since the death of beloved historical figure Avram Iancu.