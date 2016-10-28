Social-Democratic leader Dragnea says he’ll step down if party doesn’t win election

Leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Friday that he will step down from the party’s helm if his political formation does not win the December 11 parliamentary election.

“I will step down if PSD doesn’t win the election. It’s the usual way in our party. (…) In politics, the one that loses election is the one no longer in the top position,” Dragnea told a press conference.

His announcement came in reply to the question as to whether he will do the same as Liberal leader Alina Gorghiu, who said she will resign if the Liberals do not form the next government.