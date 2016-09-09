Sofia hosts “The role of news agencies in time of crisis” conference

A joint conference of the Association of the Balkan News Agencies – Southeast Europe (ABNASE) and the Black Sea Association of National News Agencies (BSANNA) on “The role of news agencies in time of crisis”, aimed at drawing attention to the responsibilities which the media institutions have with the public and the entire society, regardless of the nature of the crisis moments which it may go through, takes place in Sofia, Bulgaria, over September 8 -11.

Agerpres Romanian National News Agency Director General Alexandru Giboi also participated in the opening of the conference, organised by BTA Bulgarian News Agency, having underscored in his speech mass-media’s huge responsibility with the society.

“Mass-media has a huge responsibility with the society. The level of influence the press has, and so much the more the news agencies, which disseminate news on an international level, must be always taken into account, both on a press management level and on the public’s level. For AGERPRES, the role of public information provider is the most important, we grant a very special attention to it. That is why we are trying to constantly keep up with the latest technology developments, as we are aware that the technologic evolution influence our public’s media consumption habits. A recent EBU study says that the countries with well-organised public media services and with a broad public are less corrupt, more democratic, and the press benefits from a higher degree of freedom. An increased attention granted to the public media institutions in Romania would be a step forward for the entire society. We must be aware of the role we have in society. The press shapes the society and we must be aware that our children, too, will live in the society we shaped,” Agerpres Romanian National News Agency Director General Alexandru Giboi told the conference in Sofia.

On November 17, 2014, the Agerpres Director General was elected Secretary General of the Association of the Balkan News Agencies – Southeast Europe (ABNA-SE), within the General Assembly which took place in Durres, Albania, and on November 25 of the same year, he was elected member of the Black Sea Association of National News Agencies (BSANNA) Board, in Yerevan, Armenia.

The Association of the Balkan News Agencies – Southeast Europe was established in 1995, aimed at developing a stable and transparent partnership among news agencies and to expand cooperation in the Balkan region. The ABNA-SE Presidency is taken over each year by a member news agency. AGERPRES held the ABNA-SE Presidency in the period 2013-2014.

The Black Sea Association of National News Agencies was established in May 2006 and it is an international organisation gathering the national news agencies of the region: AZERTAC (Azerbaijan), ANA-MPA (Greece), Armenpress (Armenia), Anadolu (Turkey), ATA (Albania), BTA (Bulgaria), TASS (Russia), Moldpres (Republic of Moldova), AGERPRES (Romania), Tanjug (Serbia), MIA (Macedonia), HINA (Croatia), GHN (Georgia) and Ukrinform (Ukraine).

Established in 1889, Agerpres is Romania’s National News Agency. It has the role to provide balanced, unbiased information, and it is the main source of information for the Romanian citizens and institutions, but also the most important source of news about Romania, abroad. Since 1921, the agency has broadcast news and information uninterruptedly. Agerpres provides the following services: themed news feeds, press photography services and archive, media monitoring, video and multimedia services, documentary feed, as well as printing services.