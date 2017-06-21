Software company launches Mediately Drug Registry, first drug reference app dedicated to healthcare professionals, available in Romanian

Mediately, leading regional provider of e-health tools has recently announced the Romanian launch of its Drug Registry app, the most comprehensive overview of information for more than 7,700 drugs on the market, with additional diagnostic tools and calculators, an indispensable daily tool for healthcare professionals, which provides immediate access to medical information.

“It is difficult to keep up with the high amount of information that is quickly unraveling today, especially when it comes to medical and pharmaceutical novelties. Now more than ever, the value of information resides not only in its content, but also in the speed with which it reaches us. Therefore, we have developed the Mediately Drug Registry, a highly intuitive and user-friendly app which provides healthcare professionals with valuable tools that allow better clinical decision-making, improved accuracy and increased efficiency in their daily activity”, said Blaž Triglav, Mediately Chief Executive Officer.

Dedicated to Romanian healthcare professionals, the Mediately Drug Registry app can be downloaded, free of charge, from the Google Play Store and Apple AppStore. However, to access all app functions registration of a free account is required.

The searchable database, which can be accessed both online and offline, enables users to search drugs by name or by active ingredient. Information for each drug in the database includes details like active substance, composition, pharmaceutical form, class, reimbursement status, packaging and prices, ATC classification and parallel drugs. Important info from the SmPC is also available, such as indications, posology, counterindications, interactions, side effects, overdosing. The full SmPC is also available in PDF format, however it requires an internet connection for download, unlike the rest of the info, which can be accessed offline. Registered users also get access to ICD-10, the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, a medical classification list by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Furthermore, the application also offers dedicated tools and dosing calculators (i.e. BMI, Child-Pugh score, Glasgow Coma Scale), with over 15 tools available and new ones added regularly. A separate application, Mediately RheumaHelper, is also available with additional 25 tools giving rheumatologists a complete mobile toolbox.

All information pertaining to the drugs is collected and compiled from reputable and reliable national and European sources, such as the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices or the European Medicines Agency.

Mediately Drug Registry is regularly updated with the latest information, and is run by a team of experienced developers and healthcare professionals. The app is already available in 5 countries, namely Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

With more than 120,000 downloads, Mediately Drug Registry has over 50,000 registered users in the five countries, of which 22,000 physicians, segmented by specialization. Besides Romania, the company plans to introduce versions of the app for the Bulgarian and Italian markets next.