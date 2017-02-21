Sorin Ovidiu Vintu, eight-year-in-jail final sentence in FNI file

Businessman Sorin Ovidiu Vintu was issued a final sentence of eight years in prison on Tuesday by the Bucharest Court of Appeals (CAB) for money laundering in the FNI (National Investment Fund) collapse criminal case.

The Bucharest Court of Appeals admitted the appeal by the Prosecutor’s Office and increased the punishment from six years and four months, as handed in February 2015 by the Bucharest Tribunal, to eight years in prison.

The court instead ordered the acquittal of Sorin Ovidiu Vintu for embezzlement.

CAB also decided the special impoudment from Vintu of the following sums of money: 13,740,363 lei (USD 5,529,321) and USD 7,289,406, the central bank’s exchange rate equivalent in lei, keeping in place a precautionary lien until these sums of money are recovered.

The CAB decision is final.

Vintu is currently in prison, serving a sentence of six years and two months in another criminal case in connection with the Petromservice company’s bankruptcy.

“It is obvious that defendant Vintu Sorin Ovidiu has had the representation of the essential circumstances of the case and accepted the fact that through his actions he will contribute to criminally stashing the sums of money stolen from the National Investment Fund – FNI, with the purpose of unjust enrichment. It is obvious, because the establishment of the biased stand of defendant Vintu Sorin Ovidiu results abundantly from the facts unfolding and the identification of the main and true beneficiary of the stolen sums of money from the FNI,” the prosecutors said.