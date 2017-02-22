Sources: Former CCR judge Tudorel Toader in the cards for Justice Ministry

Former Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) judge Tudorel Toader could be appointed Justice Minister within the Grindeanu Government.

Tudorel Toader’s name as a potential nominee surfaced shortly after judge Dana Girbovan announced she will not be the nominee for the Justice Ministry “because, as a judge, I cannot hold such an office,” ‘Buna Ziua Iasi’ informs.

Premier Sorin Grindeanu stated that he had talks with several political and apolitical persons, including National Union of Romanian Judges (UNJR) President Dana Girbovan, regarding the nomination of a candidate for the Justice Ministry portfolio, the dialogue set to continue on Tuesday so that the nominee could be presented on Wednesday.

“Even before going to Brussels, even today (Monday – editor’s note), I had talks with people, whether they are eligible to hold this office, whether they are very good professionals in this field. And, apart from the pick – but this is very important too – I was interested in seeing how these specialists see the things related to the judiciary. You should know I’ve seen a lot of professionalism these days. By Wednesday – we have both the coalition [meeting] and PSD’s National Executive Committee [meeting] – we will come up with a nomination. (…) I’ll see tomorrow too, I’ll consult my colleagues too and I’ll come up with this nomination,” Sorin Grindeanu stated for Antena3 private broadcaster.

Who is Tudorel Toader

The magistrate was the lawyer of former Iasi County Prefect Radu Prisecaru (PNL), who was convicted to prison for corruption, executory sentence. In 2009, the judge was photographed arriving at a party organised by PNL Lower Chamber MP Relu Fenechiu.

Judge Tudorel Toader is one of the persons who, according to judicial sources, allegedly modified the Court’s decision on electoral lists. Tudorel Toader was appointed judge within the Constitutional Court at the Lower Chamber’s proposal. He was nominated by the National Liberal Party’s (PNL) parliamentary group, and at that moment it was speculated that PNL Lower Chamber MP Relu Fenechiu was one of his main backers, ‘EVZ’ informs.

Dana Girbovan: I won’t be the nominee for Justice Minister’s office; I met the PM, he shows openness toward solving the judiciary’s problems

National Union of Romanian Judges (UNJR) President Dana Girbovan stated she will not be nominated for the Justice Minister’s office because, as a judge, she cannot hold such an office. She confirmed she met Premier Sorin Grindeanu, pointing out that they talked about the proper functioning of the judiciary and that she saw on his part “openness toward solving the problems of the judiciary.”

“Following several press requests, I publicly reaffirm what I also told other journalists who asked for a point of view: I won’t be the nominee for the Justice Minister’s office because, as a judge, I cannot hold such an office,” Dana Girbovan posted on Facebook.

She confirmed her meeting with Premier Sorin Grindeanu, pointing out that they talked about aspects that concern the proper functioning of the judiciary and which were also included in the “Memorandum on the judiciary.”

“I saw on the part of the Premier openness toward solving the problems of the judiciary and from the future minister I’m expecting efficient institutional collaboration to implement the solutions included in the memorandum,” Girbovan added.

National Union of Romanian Judges (UNJR) President Dana Girbovan’s name has been lately rumoured for the Justice Ministry portfolio.

On several occasions, Premier Sorin Grindeanu stated that he has several persons in mind for the Justice Ministry portfolio, with the possibility of the nominee being an apolitical person or a member of the ruling coalition, adding that he would most likely announce his decision on Wednesday.