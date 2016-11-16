South Africa’s stand will open to visitors at the Tourism Fair, 17-20 November

The South African Embassy in Bucharest will be welcoming visitors at its stand within the Tourism Fair autumn edition, 17 – 20 November 2016, Hall C2, stand no. 5, ROMEXPO.

Mrs.Thenjiwe Mtintso, Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa to Romania, will attend the opening of the fair on 17 November, 11:00 hours, and will welcome visitors and media representatives at the South Africa’s stand from 11:00 to 15:00.

Ambassador Mtintso stated: “South Africa is a vibrant melting pot for tourism: the diverse cultures, customs and traditions of our people, merged with the endless variety of our landscapes, blended with our unique biodiversity, and fired by the spirit of freedom and equality.

In March alone, the number of tourists who visited South Africa improved by 23.4%, compared to March 2015, according to the Tourism and Migration Report released by Statistics South Africa.

The world’s tourists want what we have: authentic, meaningful experiences. They still want leisure, wildlife and adventure, and they continue to come to South Africa for this. But, more and more, tourists want to meet real people in their homes and communities as they want a taste of local traditions and customs, as Tourism Minister Hanekom said”.

Cape Town has been voted 2nd Best City in the world to visit in 2017. With its majestic Table Mountain background, Cape Town is one of the world’s most beautiful cities and most fascinating South African tourist attractions.

South Africa is also famous for its natural beauty, wildlife and sunshine, local wines and adventure tourism: cage diving with white sharks, Big Five safaris in Mpumalanga, bungee jumping, scuba diving, canoeing, rafting, kayaking, paragliding off Table Mountain, bridge swing, hot air ballooning over the Magaliesberg Mountains, abseiling the world’s largest green canyon, Blyde River Canyon.

More information, contacts and details will be offered at the South African stand no. 5 in Hall C2.