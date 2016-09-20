South Korea’s Gyehee Kim wins George Enescu 2016 violin final

Soyehee Kim of South Korea has won the violin competition at the ongoing George Enescu 2016 International Competitive Music Festival in Bucharest for her performance of Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major Opus 35 on the stage of the Romanian Athenaeum in Bucharest. The second prize went to the youngest violin contestant, Donghyun Kim of South Korea, while the third prize went to Erzhan Kulibaev of Kazakhstan.

In addition, recitals were held by established musicians, such as Spanish pianist Josu de Solaun (laureate of the 2014 edition of the competition) and Lithuanian cellist David Geringas (also a jury member in this year’s edition).

Announcing the winners was famed French violinists Pierre Amoyal.

Aged 23, violinist Gyehee Kim has already played with world’s famous ensembles and orchestras, including Russian Symphony, the Torun Symphony, the Gnessin Academy of Music and the Bulgaria Pleven Philharmonic. She is studying at the Seoul National University. She is the runner-up of the Torun International Violin Competition 2016 and a third-prize winner at the Tchaikovsky Competition for Young Musicians 2014.

The first prize is worth 15,000 euros. The winner will also perform on the stages of the George Enescu Festival accompanied by some of the world’s most famous orchestras. For her achievement, Gyehee Kim will also attend the iPalpiti Festival of International Laureates 2017. The prize is provided by orchestra conductor and violinist Eduard Schmieder, a member in this year’s competition jury.

The second prize is worth 10,000 euros and the third 5,000 euros.

Romanian violinist Ioana Cristina Goicea, a violin competition semi-finalist, was awarded a Stefan Gheorghiu scholarship for the best ranked Romanian contestant in the Enescu 2016 competition. Providing the scholarship are three of the world’s best Romanian-born female violinists Mihaela Martin, Silvia Marcovici and Mariana Sarbu.

The Enescu 2016 competition trophy is made of crystal and granite, designed by artists Iulia Nastase and Mihai Bancila.

A 4,000-euro prize for the best foreign accompanist went to pianist Danor Quinteros.

September 3-25, 196 artists from all around the world are in Bucharest competing in the George Enescu International Competitive Music Festival 2016. The prize pool of the competition is 115,000 euros. Adding up to the money are two special prizes: a two-year scholarship to the famous Barenboim Academy of Berlin for the best ranked Romanian contestant in the violin section, while the winner of the section will participate as a guest artist in the iPalpiti Festival of International Laureates 2017, Los Angeles .

The International Competition George Enescu is organized every two years, alternate to the Festival, and within this year’s edition, 196 young artists are competing in 4 sections (violin, cello, piano and composition).

29 years old Yerzhan Kulibayev completed his studies in Madrid and Salzburg, giving concerts and recitals as soloist with Polish Chamber Philarmonic, Poznan Philharmonic Orchestra, performing in Mariinski Theater under Valery Gergiev in Carnegie Hall. He is a laureate of Paul Hindemith International Competition (1st award) and Henryk Wieniawski Competition (ranking 5th).