Spanish hand painted tiles at Cameleonia

Cameleonia presents to Romanian public the beautiful Spanish tradition of handmade and handpainted tiles. This art was brought to the Iberian Peninsula by the arabs and there it flourished at such a level, that many palaces in Europe during Middle Age were decorated with tiles created in Spain.

Top interior designers preffer to create themselves the tiles and to put their mark over a decoration, deciding over every single aspect like shape, color, volume and texture. For this they collaborate with Spanish artizans to create from zero tiles that best reflect their vision and tendencies in contemporary design: personalization of the products and return to natural materials and to the handmade products. These decorative solutions, situated at the edge of interior design and art, create unique atmospheres in projects all over the world. Executed in modern, clasical or rustical style, they bring color to our life with an immortal beauty. Either that we see a kitchen painted with the theme the tree of life, signed by the workshop that created it, or a bathroom that a handmade sink complements the tiles on the wall for an integrated design, or a restaurant where an impresive mural painted reveals a life scene, the effect is always the same … amazing.

The products are presented in a showroom in the historical center of Bucharest. The meetings are scheduled in advance, so that every person can receive the best advice over his particular project, living an unique experience without being disturbed. After a client proposes a theme, Cameleonia creates several options from which he chooses the one that best suits his personal style and the budget dedicated for decoration. The website www.cameleonia.ro promotes this art and has incorporated an online shop, so that everybody in Romania can easily get access to these products. In order to make known these decorative solutions there are done presentations in the architecture conferences and to the interior design students at the University of Architecture Ion Mincu.

Cameleonia is a registered trademark and a project developed by Sogardi Consulting SRL, a company founded in 2003 by Dragos Antonache with the goal of supporting the Spanish companies to expand their business to Romania. During the first five years the focus was on market studies and trade missions, executed for Barcelona Chamber of Commerce, Pequenas y Mitjanas Empresas de Catalunya (PIMEC), Consorci de Promocio Comercial de Catalunya (COPCA) and for private companies. Since 2008 they started to represent in Romania the best Spanish companies in the field of sanitary and thermical installations (Tucai, Ramon Soler, Inyectometal, Broquetas) , lighting (Grupo Novolux), photoluminescent safety signs (Artser) and industrial waste treatment (C&G Iberica). And now the project Cameleonia converts a hobby into a business, facilitating us the contact with the works of some of the best artisans in Spain.