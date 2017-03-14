Speaker Dragnea: Constitutional Court ruling delimits advisability from legality, mayors accountable for latter alone

Lower Chamber Speaker Liviu Dragnea said on Monday that the reasoning released the other week by the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) for its ruling of February 27 clearly delimits advisability from legality and must be taken in all seriousness, and mayors must be held accountable for the legality of their decisions alone, not for their advisability.

“I want to refer to the reasoning the Constitutional Court released on Friday and which, leaving aside any other aspect, nails down something we’ve been talking about for many years now, specifically it establishes a clear distinction between advisability and legality and it’s not just about ministers, it’s also about the mayors, the rest of local elected officials. And this because too often most of Romania’s public audit institutions – the Court of Auditors, prosecution offices, others – have come to query the mayor as to why he built that road and not the other one, or why he carried out this and not that investment. I think this CCR ruling must be taken in all seriousness. (…) the mayor must be held accountable only as far as legality is concerned, he cannot be controlled as regards advisability,” Dragnea told the General Assembly of Romanian Municipalities.

He said that control instruments are in place for mayors too, and those instruments are the citizens who elected them, the referendum or the elections.

“As long as the Constitution says that the people exercise their sovereignty through structures established through free and fair elections – and, as far as I remember, mayors are the outcome of free and fair elections – which means that they too are part of the Romanian people’s sovereignty. Therefore, any attack on them that oversteps the law is actually an attack on the communities the respective mayors represent,” Dragnea said.

On the other hand, he also explained that each institution must take into account the other institutions’ decisions.

“I’ve asked Sorin Grindeanu to include in the Prevention Law a chapter for local administration”

At the same time, Dragnea also stated that he asked Premier Sorin Grindeanu to include in the Prevention Law a chapter for local administration, so that audit institutions that note dysfunctionalities should not enforce sanctions but should present a conformation plan that local elected officials must take into account.

“In what concerns prevention, we talked a lot about the Prevention Law. I’m asking the Government, the Premier – the law is close to completion – to also introduce a chapter for local administration. Considering how demanded this thing is – for audit institutions to audit a businessman, to draw conclusions without enforcing punitive measures – why can’t the same be done for the local administration?” the PSD President said.

Liviu Dragnea explained that “audit institutions should note the dysfunctionality, should present a conformity plan and during that period the mayor, the County Council chairman, should fall in line [with it].”

Gabriela Firea: New wishing between mayors – “we are happy to be healthy and free” – is not a norm of normality

Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea stated on Monday, at the General Assembly of Municipality Mayors, that the new wishing among mayors is “we are happy to be healthy and free,” which is not “a norm of normality,” considering that local elected officials should be held politically accountable only before those who voted for them.

“I join those who really resist in Romania and resist in an extremely difficult, complex and risky domain. (…) Most of you, surprisingly, despite coming from different parts of the country, were saying the same things, the same aspects: “We are happy to be healthy and free!” This has become the wishing between mayors, which isn’t a norm of normality. The normal thing is for elected officials to be held politically accountable before those who elected them,” Gabriela Firea pointed out.

The Bucharest Mayor also stated that voters want mayors to be professional and honest, “anything beyond that being aspects that no longer have to do with democracy.”