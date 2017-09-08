Justice laws, one of the topics addressed by Speaker Dragnea, US ambassador Klemm

The Justice package was one of the topics addressed on Friday by the Chamber of Deputies’ Speaker Liviu Dragnea at a meeting with the US Ambassador to Romania, Hans Klemm.

“This morning I’ve talked with the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Mr. Hans Klemm about the ‘Trade Winds’ American economic mission due in Bucharest this October, as well as about the Justice laws, upon which I reiterated that a decision will be made in Parliament, after a serious debate,” the Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader wrote in a post on his Facebook page.