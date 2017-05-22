Speaker Dragnea welcomes Jordanian Senate’s Al-Fayez, calls Romania-Jordan special partnership brilliant idea

Speaker of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea said Monday, after a meeting with visiting Chairman of Jordan’s Senate Faisal Akef Al-Fayez, that achieving a special partnership between Romania and Jordan is a brilliant idea, adding that he asked Al-Fayez to tell Jordanian companies operating in the UK that they can relocate to Romania after the UK withdraws from the European Union.

“We discussed ties that are very beneficial to both countries. There are many opportunities that have been forgotten, so we discussed further exploring them. Jordan is interested in conducting serious investment in energy, agriculture and infrastructure. In Romania, there are enough companies that can invest, and then there is the development of a serious relationship in healthcare and agriculture. There are Jordanian companies operating in the UK and, given the Brexit context, I asked Mr Chairman to try and convey to those companies that Romania is a safe country so that they can relocate here,” Dragnea said at Parliament Palace.

He added that there are also very many interpersonal connections between the two countries. “There are many Jordanians holding high offices and there are excellent specialists having studies in Romania that can make up a significant group to help boost the relationships,” said Dragnea.

He went on to say that he thanked the visiting Jordanian official and Jordan for their support to Romanian nationals evacuated from the Gaza Strip via Jordan.

“Mr. Chairman has informally invited me to Jordan; I am to receive a formal invitation from the Jordanian speaker. If I get the invitation, I will honour it, because I feel it will be a strategic visit to a highly important country. There use dot be talk over the past years of achieving a special partnership between Romania and Jordan, which is a brilliant idea. Overall, the Middle East countries are very important and we have to resume ties that used to bring us very many benefits in the past,” said Dragnea.

In his turn, Al-Fayez stated himself in favour of the bilateral ties between Jordan and Romania, particularly the political, economic and social ones, being strengthened.

“Hopefully, the ties will be stronger in the areas of politics, business and society. We are very delighted to visit Romania and we hope Romania and Jordan will benefit from this joint visit,” said Al-Fayez.