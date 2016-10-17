Special concert performed by Valerie Ciolos, in Alba Iulia. “Women need support to be remarked by the society” : “I’d like us to continue to live in Romania”

Valerie Ciolos-Villemin, PM Dacian Ciolos’s wife stated on Saturday evening, in Alba Iulia, that she intends to get involved more in the Brancusi project and that she would also like to stay in Romania in the future. Dressed in a stylish purple dress, PM’s wife have supported the work of the volunteers through a special concert performed in front of a large audience. Valerie Ciolos stated that she will also get involved in other projects to promote our country’s values.

Asked what she will specifically do and if she will continue to live in Romania after PM Ciolos will end his term, Valerie Ciolos answered that she would like this.

“I would like this, I would like this, but we’ll see how life will lead us. (…) I wish to sing, I will continue to sing”, stated Valerie Ciolos-Villemin, quoted by Agerpres.

Known under the artist name Yohanna Grace, Valeria Ciolos-Villemin performed a concert in a decommissioned central in Alba Iulia, where is currently operating the “Ladies’ Academy” Resources Center, as an appreciation for this project which she considers to be “special”.

Valerie Ciolos-Villemin: “I felt very supported and loved and, as a woman, the more you feel like this, the more you can offer. You have a very special community and this is an event for women, and women need big support to be remarked by the society.”

“I’d also like to get more involved in the Brancusi project. We’ll see what will happen to it. We just need to be patient”, stated Valerie Ciolos to the press, when asked which are the projects in which she’ll get involved.

Few months ago, Valerie Ciolos-Villemin performed a sacred music concert also in Alba Iulia, to support the national campaign of public subscription for purchasing the sculpture “Wisdom of the Earth”.

She says that the value of this country should be promoted, and people from here and those who left abroad have to know that they have something to be proud of.

“I was surprised to find out that 4 million people are left abroad, so this is still a big question mark”, Valeria Ciolos-Villemin stated.

“The Ladies’ Academy Alba Iulia” Resources Center was founded on the basis of a project funded by the EU through the Sectorial Operational Program Human Resources Development, and operates as a structure of the Alba Iulia Municipality.

Justice Minister Raluca Pruna attended to the concert.

Raluca Pruna, the Justice Minister: “I came to support Valerie Ciolos, but I don’t think she needs my support, she is a wonderful artist… I happened to be here this weekend.”

On Saturday evening, the ones who got involved in different ways in the volunteering projects in Alba Iulia, received the title of “Man of the Soul of the Community”.

Andreea Adam, volunteer: “I believe we have to give what we got as volunteers, not only for money, from the material point of view. Being a volunteer, you pass that barrier: I came to work, I did my job and I went home.”

Adriana Dumitru, volunteer: “I like to be involved in the community’s life, I like to be a volunteer.”

All the activities performed by the “Ladies’ Academy” Resources Center are free to the public. The dozens of workshops are coordinated by mentors who come on a voluntary basis.