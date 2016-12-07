Spokesman Valcu: MAE has taken necessary measures to secure optimal voting from abroad

Romania’s Foreign Ministry (MAE) has taken all the necessary measures to secure optimal voting for Romanians voting from abroad in the December 11 general election, MAE Spokesman Ionut Valcu said Monday, adding that 417 polling places have been designed, the largest such number so far.

“Unlike the polling stations in Romania, where one station comprises at most 2,000 voters, most of the Romanian nationals voting from abroad are registered with additional rolls. Given the circumstances, the Foreign Ministry has taken all the necessary measures to secure optimal voting for Romanian nationals overseas, opening more polling stations than in the previous polls. For the December 11, there will be 417 polling stations overseas. It is the highest number of such stations so far opened abroad,” Valcu told AGERPRES.

He said this is 111 more stations than for the 2012 general election and 123 more than for the 2014 presidential election.

Valcu said the ministry has designed an interactive map of the areas where the sections are located, available on the MAE website.

Casting ballots from abroad in the December 11 election will be only Romanian nationals with an overseas domicile or residence. The Romanian voters living in Romania who on Election Day are abroad as tourists or on business trips may not vote from abroad, as they can only vote at the stations in Romania where they have been distributed, the MAE official explained.

Valcu added that the same is true for Romanians with an overseas domicile or residence who have confirmed receipt of the necessary papers for postal voting, as they are also not allowed to vote in person at the overseas polling places.

He also mentioned Romanian nationals with an overseas domicile or residence travelling abroad on Election Day, saying they may cast their ballot at any overseas station in the areas where they happen to be then.

“For instance, if someone with a Spain domicile or residence on Election Day is somewhere else, for instance in Italy, he or she may vote at any station opened in Italy, by producing proof of Spain residence. One exception are the voters registered with the Electoral Roll for postal voting having confirmed receipt of the necessary papers for such vote,” said Valcu.