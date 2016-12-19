Spokesperson Dobrovolschi: President Iohannis to consult Wednesday with PSD,PNL,USR,UDMR;Thursday -ALDE,PMP and minorities

President Klaus Iohannis will have consultations on Wednesday with representatives of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), and on Thursday with representatives of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the People’s Movement Party (PMP) and the national minorities group of Parliament, President’s Spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi announced.

According to her, the consultations on Wednesday with the parliamentary political formations will start at 11:00 hrs with the PSD delegation, the head of state going to meet with representatives of the PNL starting 12:30 hrs, with the USR representatives starting 14:00 hrs and with the ones of the UDMR starting 15:00 hrs.

The consultations will continue on Thursday, starting 11:00 hrs, when at Cotroceni the ALDE delegation is expected, followed by the PMP representatives at 12:00 hrs and starting 13:00 hrs – the delegation of the national minorities group.

“The parties represented in Parliament are invited to the Cotroceni Palace to come with a delegation made up of maximum 5 persons,” Madalina Dobrovolschi mentioned.

She revealed that the parties were distributed for consultations throughout the two days according to the numbers of mandates obtained.

“There is no mystery from this point of view. You know very well how these consultations are made. Parties represented in Parliament according to their mandates and to their numbers are invited, being distributed in these two days so there will be time for consultations in the clearest way possible. There is no other purpose behind this consultation formula. The same formula was used in the consultations last week,” the President’s Spokesperson explained.

After the consultations, President Iohannis will announce the conclusion of the meetings, Madalina Dobrovolschi added.

“When Romania’s President has the opinions of all parties represented in Parliament there will be an analysis, and he will make public the conclusion which is highly expected by Romanians,” she stated.