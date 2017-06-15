Spokesperson Dobrovolschi: President Iohannis urges ruling coalition to urgently resolve crisis to avoid political instability

President Klaus Iohannis has urged the ruling coalition to urgently resolve the crisis inside it, presidential spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi said Thursday.

“Romania’s President has received a letter signed by the national leaders of the PSD [Social Democratic Party] and the ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] in which they announced having withdrawn political support from the incumbent government. Romania’s President has taken note of dissatisfaction having emerged inside the ruling coalition over the job of the Executive and that the replacement of the entire Cabinet is being sought,” Dobrovolschi told a news conference at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

She also mentioned procedures, saying that under Article 106 in the Constitution membership of the government shall cease upon resignation, dismissal, disenfranchisement, incompatibility, death, or in any other cases provided by law.

She also referred to Article 107 in the Constitution that says “if the Prime Minister finds himself in one of the situations stipulated under Article 106, except for him being dismissed, or if it is impossible for him to exercise his powers, the President of Romania shall designate another member of the Government as Acting Prime Minister, in order to carry out the powers of the Prime Minister, until a new Government is formed.”

“For the time being, none of the instances mentioned in the Constitution has occurred. When the office of the prime minister becomes vacant as a result of resignation or Parliament successfully calling for a non-confidence vote, Romania’s President will start off the constitutional procedures for the designation of a candidate to the office of the prime minister. If the government is dismissed as required in the Constitution, Romania’s President will be quick to follow the procedures provided for in the fundamental law,” said Dobrovolschi.

“The president is asking for an urgent resolution of the crisis inside the ruling coalition so that political instability may be avoided. Resolving the internal crisis of the ruling collation is exclusively the responsibility of the parties making it up. The President guarantees that the Constitution is being observed in this instance,” the spokesperson concluded.