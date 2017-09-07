Spokesperson Dobrovolschi: The President of Romania was constantly informed about situation at MApN

The President of Romania was constantly informed about the situation at the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), presidential spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi said Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

“The President of Romania was constantly informed about the situation at the Defence Ministry (MApN), and he also had a dialogue with the prime minister, while asking for a solution to the situation at the Ministry of National Defence, which happened, and the things are the ones you know – the prime minister received the resignation from the [defence] minister, and the president agreed with the prime minister’s position,” said Dobrovolschi.

According to her, the scheduled defence visit to the USA is an organizational and administrative matter that will be communicated at the right time by organisers.