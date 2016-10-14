Spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi announces President Iohannis’s agenda for the next week: Meetings with PM Ciolos and President of Italy’s Confindustria, visits to Cernavoda and Brussels

*President Iohannis to pay visit to Nuclear Power Plant in Cernavoda on Tuesday

President Klaus Iohannis will pay a visit to the Nuclear Power Plant in Cernavoda, announced the President’s Spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi.

“I inform you that on Tuesday Romania’s President will be paying a visit to the the Nuclear Power Plant in Cernavoda,” Dobrovolschi stated in a press conference.

Madalina Dobrovolschi added that the head of state will discuss with the Nuclear Plant’s employees and leaders.

She mentioned that, 20 years ago, the first reactor of the Nuclear Power Plant in Cernavoda was opened, and at the end of 2015 the plant received a certificate which underlines its excellence in nuclear security, operations and production.

“Nuclear industry is an important topic, which represents a strategic subject in the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT),” Madalina Dobrovolschi added.

The President Spokesperson brought to mind that on a governmental level a working group was created for matters of regional energy security. The Presidential Administration has an intense activity within this working group in order to find solutions to the problems that this sector is confronted with.

The Spokesperson also pointed out that the Nuclear Power Plant in Cernavoda is among the first 5 in the world.

According to Madalina Dobrovolschi, on Monday, at 16:00 hrs, at the Cotroceni Palace, the weekly meeting between President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos will take place, and on Wednesday the head of state will welcome a delegation of the Confindustria Italia led by Vicenzo Boccia.

President Iohannis to participate in European Council meeting in Brussels; migration, EU-Russia relation on agenda

President Klaus Iohannis will participate in the European Council meeting in Brussels, to take place October 20 and 21, head of state’s Spokesperson Madalina Dobrovolschi announced Friday.

“Romania’s President will participate in the high level meeting of the European Council in Brussels, on Thursday October 20 and Friday October 21,” Dobrovolschi told a press conference.

She pointed out that the European Council meeting agenda includes topics on migration management, commercial policy and foreign relations.

“From this point of view of the foreign relations, the discussions will focus on the relations between the European Union and the Russian Federation,” the President’s Spokesperson underscored.

President Iohannis congratulates new UN Secretary General

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent a congratulation message to newly-elected United Nations Secretary General Antonio Manuel de Oliveira Guterres.

“I am very pleased to send you the warmest congratulations on your election as United Nations Secretary General, following the unanimous decision recently adopted by the General Assembly. I see this appointment as a well-deserved acknowledgment of your long political and diplomatic experience and a prestigious career devoted to the efficient promotion of multilateralism in international relations. Equally, this appointment represents the final act of one of the most transparent selection processes in the United Nations history. I am voicing my complete confidence in your capacity of finding the best solutions to the problems humankind is confronted with,” reads the head of state’s message, according to a Presidential Administration release.

Klaus Iohannis assures the new UN Secretary General of his and Romania’s support to promote peace, security and sustainable development, to the benefit of the entire world.

The UN General Assembly officially designated on Thursday former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres to succeed UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, for a 5-year mandate.

President Iohannis sends Justice Minister request to prosecute former Deputy PM Gabriel Oprea

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday sent the Justice Minister the request to prosecute former Deputy Minister Gabriel Oprea.

Iohannis on Thursday said that he will approve a request for the prosecution of former Interior Minister Gabriel Oprea in the death of police agent Bogdan Gigina.

“Yes, I will approve it,” said Iohannis.

On Wednesday, Iohannis received a petition from Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar for the criminal investigation of Oprea.

Chief prosecutor of the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi has requested that the President be asked to exercise his right to reply to her request for the criminal investigation of Gabriel Oprea, a former deputy prime ministers in charge with national security, an interior minister and also senator, in the death of agent Gigina.