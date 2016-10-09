Spokesperson: President Iohannis cancels visit to Nadlac on Tuesday due to private matters

The agenda of president Klaus Iohannis for Tuesday, 11 October, is canceled, since the head of state’s mother-in-law has passed away, the presidential spokesperson, Madalina Dobrovolschi (photo) said in a release on Sunday.

The president had announced a visit to the western border city of Nadlac, Arad County, alongside a participation in an economic forum together with the visiting Slovak president, Andrej Kiska and a meeting with representatives of the Slovak community of this city.

The visit of the Slovak president will take place according to the schedule already announced, the spokesperson specified.

Slovakia’s President pays state visit to Romania

President of the Slovak Republic Andrej Kiska will be paying a state visit on Monday and Tuesday to Romania, at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart Klaus Iohannis.

According to a release of the Presidential Administration, the official reception will take place at the Cotroceni Palace on Monday.

The main objective of the visit, according to the release, is the consolidation of the positive dynamic of the relation between Romania and Slovakia, on a political, economic and sectoral level, as well as the cooperation on European current topics, in a context marked by the numerous challenges.

“The two high officials will discuss and decide new methods of strengthening the excellent bilateral politic relationship. (…) Taking into account that Slovakia holds this semester the presidency of the Council of the European Union, the discussions will mainly focus on the European agenda. President Klaus Iohannis will be presenting Romania’s vision in regards to the reflection process on Europe’s future, launched at the informal Summit in Bratislava held on 16 September 2016. The two presidents will also have wide exchange of opinion regarding other European and regional current topics, the EU’s expansion policy and its relating to the Eastern vicinity, included,” the Presidential release points out.

In regards to the cooperation within NATO, President Iohanis will reiterate the necessity of maintaining the Alliance’s attention on the Black Sea region, an important component of the Euro-Atlantic security, especially in the context of the security challenges in the region.

The discussions will also target current topics of the international agenda, the Middle East situation included.

According to the press release, in regards to the economic component of the Romania-Slovakia relation, President Klaus Iohannis will underline the need to further consolidate it, starting from the historic record of commercial exchanges which reached in 2015 the amount of 2.4 million Euros and is still on a growing trend.

On Tuesday there will be a Romanian-Slovak Business Forum in the city of Nadlac, western Romania.

According to the Nadlac local public administration’s officials quoted by Agerpres, the Slovak President Andrej Kiska will arrive in this city coming from northwestern Oradea.

Accompanied by the city mayor, Ioan Radu Marginean and the deputy mayor, Dusan Somrak the Bratislava highest official will pay a visit to the Slovak Evangelical Church, then to the ‘Jozef Gregor Tajovsky’ High School with Slovak-tuition classes.

President Andrej Kiska has also scheduled a meeting with the leadership of the Democratic Union of Slovaks and Czechs in Romania (UDSCR) at the union’s seat in Nadlac.

Slovak President is also scheduled to have a reunion with the Slovak community members in Nadlac, also attended by the Slovak ambassador to Romania, Jan Gabor, the Romanian ambassador to Slovakia, Steluta Arhire, the UDSCR chairman, Adrian-Miroslav Merka and rd 300 persons with the Slovak community of Nadlac, the most numerous in the country.