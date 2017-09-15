SRI denies cases of operative monitoring of pending criminal cases

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) on Friday informed that that there are no cases in which it conducted operative monitoring of pending criminal cases.

According to a press statement released by SRI, these clarifications are made in response to media requests of late.

“This position comes as a result of the openness of the Service to the public opinion and the idea of transparency embraced by the SRI leadership, and also not to encourage polemic with those who spread allegations in the public space. As regards cooperation between SRI and the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA), we want to make it very clear that SRI has no authority to monitor criminal files but it has a legal obligation to inform criminal prosecution bodies about the commission of crimes. There are no instances in which SRI has monitored from an operative point of view criminal cases pending before the courts, at any level,” reads the SRI statement.

Romanian Intelligence Service clarifies it didn’t and cannot determine investigation or criminal trial outcome

The Romanian Intelligence Service pointed out on Friday it has never determined and cannot determine the outcome of a criminal investigation or a criminal trial.

“SRI hasn’t determined and cannot determine the outcome of an investigation or a criminal trial. In the beginning of criminal prosecution, according to the legislation, SRI has to bring the following contribution: sending notifications on criminal offenses; granting specialist support at the request of criminal investigation bodies, by supplying them at once with data and information about offense commission. As such, we assure you that there is no written indictment or drawn up by SRI officers,” reads a SRI release posted on the institution website.

About “SRI’s involvement in arrests,” SRI underscores that it is directly interested in the observance of the Constitution and asks those holding evidence on abuse having been committed to present the pieces of evidence to the criminal investigation bodies.

Also on Friday, SRI informed there aren’t case in which it monitored from an operative point the pending criminal cases.

According to a SRI release, these clarifications come after the recent mass media requests.

On September 13, National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) head Laura Codruta Kovesi asked the Judicial Inspection to conduct verifications about the statements of September 11 made by former SRI officer Daniel Dragomir on a TV station, who is on trial for corruption and corruption-assimilated offenses, and who insinuated that the DNA indictments aren’t based on the body of evidence gathered by prosecutors based on criminal procedure provisions, but drawn up by the employees of another institution, SRI, and the DNA prosecutors’ role would resume to signing and sending the indictments to court, according to a DNA release.

Intelligence Service says it complies with the law by not having covert agents where legally banned

The Romanian Intelligence Service also said on Friday that it did not have covert agents in any of the areas where their presence is legally banned.

In a press statement posted on its website, SRI says its operative staff carries out their duties overtly or covertly, depending on the needs to achieve national security, adding that it follows the constitutional principle according to which judges are independent and subject only to the law.

“SRI strictly adheres to the legal rules that establish the incompatibilities and interdictions between magistrate functions and any other public or private functions, namely the ban on the magistrates being operative agents, covert agents, informers or collaborators of an intelligence service. The Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) verifies on its own motion or at the request of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) or the justice minister the reality of the magistrates’ declarations filed in annually. We want to make it very clear that there has been no violation of the law since the ban was set in place, so any other speculation is false!.”

Regarding the possibility of politicians “being in an operative relationship with SRI,” the Service strongly asserts that it does not take any action detrimental to the interests of political parties.

As for the relationship with the press, SRI say it behaves according to the same rules as its partner services.

“With regard to the press, SRI leaders have repeatedly publicly stated that the intelligence service behaves according to the same rules of intelligence work as all partner services, using secret human resources, including covert agents, in all areas of interest to national security, strictly complying with the law.”

About the way in which surveillance warrants are enforced in relation with terrorism prevention and combat, SRI argues that the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) has not capitalised on any such intelligence.

“Only two major strategic components of the strictly anti-terrorist national security intelligence pool has been capitalised on, namely informing criminal prosecution bodies, especially the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), and the legal beneficiaries entitled to take measures on the regime of aliens in Romania in the category of declaring personae non-gratae, prohibition of entry into the country, refusal to issue Romanian visas, refusal to bestow/withdraw Romanian citizenship, refusal to award a form of protection in Romania,” says SRI.