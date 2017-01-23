SRI denies involvement in protest on Sunday: Defamatory allegations, meant to affect democratic institutions

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) mentioned in a press release that the allegations regarding SRI’s involvement in organizing the protest on Sunday are “defamatory and meant to affect the fundamental institutions of the democratic regime.”

According to the quoted source, the statements were released “following serious accusations in the public space regarding the SRI’s involvement in organizing the protest on Sunday, 22 January.”

“We categorically reject any attempt to involve the SRI in political fights, organizing protests or any other actions that aren’t in agreement with the assumed missions according to the legal framework. We consider these allegations to be defamatory and intended to affect the fundamental institutions of the democratic regime. The SRI is reaffirming its determination to stay equidistant, politically uninvolved and focused on fulfilling its missions by strictly observing the law,” the SRI release points out.

