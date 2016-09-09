SRI, on Focsani incident: No explosive traces found

The pyrotechnic team of the Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) has found no traces of explosives following the incident at the mall in Focsani, the SRI informs.

According to the source, SRI’s pyrotechnic team was called by the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU).

“Together with the investigators on site, the pyrotechnicians secured the perimeter and checked for explosive traces. No such traces have been found,” the SRI adds.

The SRI points out that this is not a case ranging within SRI’s duties, as there was no trace of explosive material.

An explosion took place on Thursday at noon in a cinema hall in the Promenada Mall commercial area in Focsani. A man, whose identity is unknown, was injured and taken to hospital. Three teams of firemen, SMURD and extrication went on site and the area was evacuated.