SRI Oversight Committee asks for details on SII Analytics. What European bodies are saying

Parliament’s Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) Oversight Committee has asked the SRI, as well as other institutions, for data on SII Analytics, after five civil society organisations asked, back in January, for the awarding of funding for SRI’s SII Analytics project to be investigated.

“It’s being verified, I’ve asked for information from the SRI and other institutions. I’m waiting for the answers, I can’t come up with them myself because I’m not a body specialising on this topic. They raised aspects related to the legality of awarding the contract, about the SRI’s qualification on this topic, I couldn’t clarify it myself. I’ve asked for information from the SRI and from other institutions. When I have the answer I’ll announce it,” SRI Oversight Committee Chairman Adrian Tutuianu stated for Mediafax when asked to say what happened to the notification that five civil society organisations filed in January.

The notification, an Academic Society in Romania (SAR) initiative undersigned by Active Watch, the Spiritual Militia Association, the Association for the Defence of Human Rights in Romania – Helsinki Committee (APADOR-CH) and the Association for Technology and Internet (ApTi) is asking for an investigation into the Romanian Intelligence Service’s (SRI) SII Analytics project.

The signatories point out that the actions the MPs were notified about lead to “a dangerous precedent for our democracy, violate European law and the proper management of European grants.”

The notification shows that there is the suspicion that the SRI was favoured before and during the tender for the project financed with grants from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), a tender in which it was in fact the only bidder.

The NGOs are also concerned that this project could be a mass surveillance programme.

“Last year, the Communications Ministry awarded to the SRI a project that generated a lot of scandal, first of all the content of that project being the problem. Basically, the fears are that we are talking about a mass surveillance programme. What the SRI plans to do with that programme is aggregating databases that contain personal data, from various state institutions, which obviously breaks the personal data protection legislation because, as you know, the moment one institution transfers my personal data or your personal data to another public institution they must ask for our permission. There is a single exception to this, which concerns national security. When national security is concerned, the consent of the person concerned is no longer required. But the project is not a national security project, it’s an e-governance project, which again raises questions. What is the SRI’s business with e-governance? Anyway, there are explanations,” Victoria Stoiciu, affiliated member of the Romanian Academic Society, stated for Mediafax.

In fact, in January this year, NGOs filed with the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) a notification which stipulates that “there is reasonable suspicion that the Management Authority (the European Grants Ministry) and the Intermediary Body for the Promotion of Informational Society (the Ministry for Informational Society favoured a public entity in the procedure of awarding a project financed from the ERDF.”

“The problem concerns the awarding of this project. It was published on the website on June 7 and, on June 8, the following day, the SRI filed the project. Filing a project for European financing is a very complicated issue, it’s not something you did in a few hours. Meaning they had all the paperwork ready and they were the only ones to file that project, meaning there was no other competitor and they also took 80 percent of the available funding. It’s called a single bidder, which raises questions. Now we have no kind of proof, but that’s exactly why we notified OLAF, because the situation at least raises reasonable suspicions. Then there is another aspect. The legislation very clearly stipulates, the 2001 law on legislative procedure, it very clearly stipulates that an act comes into force the moment it is published in the Official Journal. But the secretary of state’s order to approve the bidder’s guide must be approved by minister’s order or by the order of the secretary of state who has a legislative act. It was approved on June 7, but was published only on July 27 in the Official Journal, meaning a month and a half later, so those of us who signed the complaint wonder: could it be… I mean we believe the normal procedure followed by all European projects is this: the order is approved, is published in the Official Journal, and then the financing starts flowing. But this is not how it was done in this case. The order was approved, the financing started flowing, the money were acquired and then it was published in the Official Journal,” Victoria Stoiciu stated for Mediafax.

The representatives of the associations warn that the Bidder’s Guide does not state what are the citizens’ 36 life events whose digitalisation should have been the object of the financing. That is precisely why the events that would are listed: civil status (marriage, divorce, death); company activity (company creation or dissolution); citizen’s rights and obligations; work, family and social protection; foreign affairs; educational development (gymnasium, university or even registration with library); medical services; travel information.

“Looking at the list of events, we opine that the SRI is not eligible according to the Guide, because it does not manage, coordinate or support public services that concern the life events abovementioned, just like it does not contribute to their development,” the letter sent to OLAF reads.

Last summer, APADOR-CH announced that four NGOs sent an open letter to several national and European institutions, asking for the cancellation of the SRI project financed with European grants, which they called a project for “mass surveillance.”

“The project, dubbed “SII Analytics,” has the potential for generalised surveillance of the whole population of Romania – a veritable Big Brother information system – without entailing any measure guaranteeing the citizen’s rights or limiting the SRI’s or other public institution’s access to the personal data collected and integrated in this system, a shortcoming that seriously infringes fundamental rights,” reads a press release issued by the Association for the Defence of Human Rights in Romania – Helsinki Committee (APADOR-CH).

The European Commission’s answer, relayed through its office in Bucharest, came only in mid-December 2016. “In line with the cohesion policy’s shared managed principle, the member states’ management authorities are responsible with implementing and monitoring the projects co-financed with European Union grants. They have the responsibility to make sure the assistance offered through the grants is in line with the European Union’s activities, policies and priorities. According to the data offered by the Management Authority, the project was selected in line with national and European Union norms. The beneficiary has the obligation to observe national laws on the processing of personal data and all the other laws enforced at national level but also within the European Union. We are aware of the concerns expressed by some Romanian NGOs concerning this project and we are closely following this topic,” the response reads.

“The “SII Analytics – IT system for the operational and analytical integration and use of high volumes of data” project is meant to ensure superior capacity for the analysis of the main Romanian institutions’ databases. The platform’s objective is to considerably enhance the speed of the process of searching for relevant information in already existing databases. Basically, instead of using different systems, not harmonised from an IT and procedural standpoint, state institutions will be able to access information in an integrated, rapid and efficient manner,” reads a Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI) communique issued in August 2016.

According to that source, the system does not collect new data but analyses existing data based on algorithms, rapidity in accessing databases being “required by the threats specific to intelligence institutions in Romania – terrorism, illegal migration, organised crime –, the tackling of which requires very rapid first reaction.”

The project’s cost was estimated at RON 142.071 million, representing around EUR 31.5 million, of which 84.34 percent is covered from European grants, the SRI informed.

The concern is not limited to the national level however. The existence of a Big Brother and of mass surveillance has surfaced once again following last week’s Wikileaks revelations.

Last Tuesday, the website published 8,761 classified CIA documents which show that the agency has developed systems that can intercept conversations through television sets and smartphones. Likewise, the CIA is allegedly using the American Consulate in Frankfurt to develop spying software and to launch cyberattacks in Europe, Middle East and China.

Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, stated that the website will offer data from CIA documents to the companies that are developing IT security systems, in order to help them remedy the vulnerabilities, Reuters informs.

CIA hackers seem to take advantage of the deficiencies of antivirus products, the documents revealed by Wikileaks show, listing a series of antivirus system such as Comodo, Kaspersky, Avira, AVG, F-Secure and Bitdefender. However, an email exchange leaked by WikiLeaks suggests, according to The Associated Press, that cybersecurity products offered by Bitdefender allegedly block CIA spying attempts.